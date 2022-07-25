Left Menu

Olympics-World Athletics to introduce repechage round at Paris Games

The repechage round takes place after the initial qualifying rounds, and gives athletes who have failed to make the cut for the later rounds of an event a second chance at qualification. It is already a part of the format of other Olympic sports like wrestling and taekwondo.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:48 IST
Olympics-World Athletics to introduce repechage round at Paris Games
World Athletics Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldAthletics)

World Athletics will introduce a repechage round in individual track events from 200 meters to 1500m at the Paris 2024 Games, the global governing body for athletics said on Monday. The repechage round takes place after the initial qualifying rounds and gives athletes who have failed to make the cut for the later rounds of an event a second chance at qualification.

It is already a part of the format of other Olympic sports like wrestling and taekwondo. The introduction of a repechage round - rubber-stamped by the World Athletics Council - will also apply to hurdles events.

It will not be implemented in the 100m, which already features preliminary heats. "In the new repechage format, athletes who do not qualify by place in round one heats will have a second chance to qualify for the semi-finals by participating in repechage heats," World Athletics said in a statement.

"This will replace the former system of athletes advancing through fastest times in addition to the top placings in the first round heats." World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the decision had been taken after consultation with athletes and broadcasters.

"We believe this ... will make progression in these events more straightforward for athletes and will build anticipation for fans and broadcasters," Coe said. "The repechage rounds will give more exposure to our sport during the peak Olympic period and will be carefully scheduled to ensure that every event on our Olympic program retains its share of the spotlight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022