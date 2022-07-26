Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023

The Premier League will be chaired by a woman for the first time when Alison Brittain takes over the role next year, the league said on Tuesday after the clubs unanimously voted in favor of her appointment.

Brittain, the outgoing chief executive of hospitality giant Whitbread, was recently named as the new chair of home furnishings retailer Dunelm. She will leave her role at Whitbread in early 2023 and succeed interim Premier League chair Peter McCormick, who stepped in after Gary Hoffman resigned in the wake of an outcry from other clubs over Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

"I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League," Brittain said. "It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success."

Brittain previously held a number of senior roles in the British banking industry, serving as group director in the retail division of Lloyds Banking Group and as a board director at Santander UK. The 57-year-old, who also spent nearly two decades at Barclays, has been on the advisory boards of the last three British Prime Ministers. She is currently the senior independent director at the data credit firm Experian.

"Alison has had a positive impact on every organization she has been a part of, so I am delighted she is joining the Premier League as chair," chief executive Richard Masters said. "She has a tremendous track record in business, gets things done with a down-to-earth style and is well respected and liked in all the industries she has worked.

"She also has a keen interest in the game and how it can develop further."

