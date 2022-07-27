Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, round 13 of the 22-race championship: Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.630km (70 laps)

2021 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes, one minute 15.419 seconds. 2021 race winner: Esteban Ocon (France) Alpine

Race lap record: Hamilton, 1:16.627 (Mercedes, 2020) Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

HUNGARY Lewis Hamilton has won a record eight times in Hungary (2007, 2009 and 2012 with McLaren, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 with Mercedes) and also been on pole a record eight times.

Another win would be a record for the most at any one grand prix. Michael Schumacher won the French GP eight times and Hamilton has won eight times in Britain. Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Ocon are the past winners still active.

The lowest winning start in Hungary was Jenson Button from 14th on the grid in 2006. This weekend will be the 37th Hungarian Grand Prix, with 16 of them won from pole. The race debuted in 1986 as the first in eastern Europe.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first F1 pole in Hungary in 2019. Current team mates Alonso and Ocon took their first wins there in 2003 and 2021 respectively. RACE WINS

Red Bull have won eight of 12 races this season and Ferrari the rest. Verstappen has won seven, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz three and one respectively, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez one. Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 300 starts. He last won a race in Saudi Arabia last December.

Ferrari have won 242 races since 1950. McLaren have 183 wins, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 83. POLE POSITION

Leclerc has had seven poles this year, Verstappen three, Perez and Sainz one each. Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP Six drivers have taken fastest laps this season.

Leclerc took the bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in Imola, Miami and Austria, Perez in Spain and Azerbaijan, McLaren's Lando Norris in Monaco, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Canada and France and Hamilton in Britain. POINTS

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 63 points. Red Bull lead Ferrari by 82 points in the constructors' standings. Williams' Nicholas Latifi is the only race driver yet to score this season.

Mercedes are the only team to have scored in every race and Hamilton the only driver to have reached the chequered flag throughout. MILESTONE

Double world champion Fernando Alonso now holds the record for most laps completed by any driver, reaching 18,672 after last Sunday's French Grand Prix. Kimi Raikkonen held the previous record of 18,621. The French Grand Prix was the 50th time that Verstappen and Hamilton have stood together on the podium. Another second place would be Hamilton's 50th in Formula One.

Red Bull are chasing their 150th front row start.

