PV Sindhu expresses happiness on selection as India's flagbearer at CWG 2022 opening ceremony

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu expressed happiness at being selected as Team India's torchbearer at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag bearer," said Sindhu in a statement as per Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media. Alongside Sindhu, who medalled at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India's Flagbearer: weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists.

A four-member committee, comprising IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, and Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, shortlisted the three athletes. Eventually, Khanna and Mehta selected Sindhu as the Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony. Rajeev Mehta, IOA Secretary General: "We are very happy to select Sindhu as the Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony. We extend our congratulations to her and wish her, and the other athletes of Team India, the very best for the Commonwealth Games."

In addition, Rajesh Bhandari, Team India Chef de Mission, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, announced that a maximum of 164 participants from the Indian contingent can take part in the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 28, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)