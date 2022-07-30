CWG Day 2: India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics
Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.
- Country:
- India
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.
The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan. In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji.
In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring.
In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.
*Day 2 schedule* includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming. ATHLETICS
India will eye a medal in the men's marathon Final with Nitendra Singh Rawat all geared up at 01.30 PM. PARA-SWIMMING
India's Ashish Kumar Singh will fight for his final birth in the men's 100m Backstroke S9 Finals--at 12:18 AM SWIMMING
* 100m backstroke semifinal--Srihari Natraj (1:14 am) * 200m freestyle heat 3--kushagrarawat (03.00 pm)
GYMNASTICS * Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Subdivision 3--PranatiNayak, RuthujaNatraj, ProtisthaSamanta (9:00 Pm)
BADMINTON * Mixed team group a---India vs Sri Lanka (1:30 pm)
* Mixed team group a--India Vs Australia (11:30 pm) BOXING
* Over 54kg - 57kg (Round Of 32)---Hussamuddin Mohammed Vs Amzolele (SA) (4:30 Pm) CYCLING (02:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Womens sprint qualifying--Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul * Womens 3000m individual pursuit qualifying--Meenakshi
* Mens 4000m individual pursuit qualifying--Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Men's kierin first round (8.30 PM -11.30 PM)
HOCKEY * Womens Pool A--India Vs Wales (11:30 PM)
WEIGHTLIFTING * Mens 55 Kg--SanketMahadevSargar(01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)
* Mens 61 Kg--Gururaja((01:30 PM - 06:15 PM)) * Women's 49 Kg--SaikhomMirabhaiChanu(08:00 PM - 10:15 PM)
TABLE TENNIS (02:00 PM - 07:00 PM) * Womens Team Group 2--India Vs Guyana
* Mens Team Group--India Vs Northern Ireland SQUASH (04:30 PM - 07:00 PM)
* Mens singles round of 32--RamitTandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) * Womens singles round of 32--JoshanaChinappa Vs Tbd
* Womens singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs AifaAzman (Malaysia) * Mens singles round of 32--SauravGhosal Vs Tbd
LAWN BALLS (01:00 PM - 06:15 PM) * Men's triple--India vs Malta (
* Women's singles--Tania Choudhury Vs Laura Daniels(Wales) * Men's pairs--India Vs Cook Island
* Women's four--India Vs Canada (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indiana doctor threatened with probe over abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape victim
'We'll try our best to win gold at CWG 2022,' says Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh
Kent sign Indian pacer Navdeep Saini for remainder of 2022 season
Indian athletes to stay at five different 'Villages' during CWG, cricketers to be put up separately
Indian Institute of Technology-Madras ranks tops in NIRF India Rankings 2022