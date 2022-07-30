Left Menu

Soccer-Odegaard named new Arsenal captain

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Odegaard's first match as Arsenal's fixed captain will be against Spanish side Sevilla in a pre-season friendly later on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 16:32 IST
Soccer-Odegaard named new Arsenal captain
Representative Image

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, signing him for around 35 million euros ($35.76 million) in August last year.

Arsenal has been without a permanent captain since Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the armband last season, with the Gabon striker eventually moving to Barcelona earlier this year. His strike partner Alexandre Lacazette took the armband in the second half of last season but the Frenchman lost his place in the starting lineup and has since returned to his former club Olympique Lyonnais.

Odegaard is no stranger to wearing an armband, however, as he has been the captain of the Norway national team since March last year. Odegaard's first match as Arsenal's fixed captain will be against Spanish side Sevilla in a pre-season friendly later on Saturday. Arsenal begins their Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022