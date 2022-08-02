Left Menu

Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

PTI | Basseterre | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:54 IST
Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull
  • Country:
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis

India captain Rohit Sharma pulled a muscle near his waist while batting and was forced to retire hurt early during India's chase of 165 against the West Indies in the third T20 International on Tuesday.

Rohit (11) had taken a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph and ran a single before he suddenly started feeling his waist area. Indian team physio Kamlesh came on to the field to attend Rohit.

After a few minutes of consultation, Rohit walked off retired hurt, which seemed more like a precautionary measure.

It couldn't be ascertained whether it is more than a muscle pull or the Indian skipper could be a doubtful starter for the next two games scheduled in Florida on August 6 and 7.

As of now, it seems that four days of rest could well ensure that the Indian captain would be back in action in the USA provided his medical reports are fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022