Left Menu

Rallying-Tanak leads Toyota trio after first day in Finland

Tanak chalked up three stage wins to end the day 3.8 seconds clear of Finland's Esapekka Lappi, the 2017 winner who was quickest on the day's last three stages Last year's winner Britain's Elfyn Evans was 19.3 seconds off the pace in third, with championship-leading Finnish team mate Kalle Rovanpera fourth, after having the disadvantage of running first as 'road sweeper', and a further 1.7 seconds behind.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 03:35 IST
Rallying-Tanak leads Toyota trio after first day in Finland

Hyundai's Ott Tanak of Estonia led after the first leg of Rally Finland on Friday with three Toyota drivers in close pursuit of the Estonian. Tanak chalked up three stage wins to end the day 3.8 seconds clear of Finland's Esapekka Lappi, the 2017 winner who was quickest on the day's last three stages

Last year's winner Britain's Elfyn Evans was 19.3 seconds off the pace in third, with championship-leading Finnish team mate Kalle Rovanpera fourth, after having the disadvantage of running first as 'road sweeper', and a further 1.7 seconds behind. "We definitely did not expect to be in the fight, so to end the day in this position is really positive," said Tanak.

"The other boys were quite slow to wake up, but it seems the Toyotas are slowly getting to where they should be." Saturday features eight stages and is the longest day of the event, with 150.3km of competitive action on the fast gravel roads in the forests around Jyvaskyla.

"With the starting place we will have tomorrow it should be a bit easier to fight, and let’s see what the weather brings," said Rovanpera. The 21-year-old Finn leads Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, seventh on Friday, by 83 points in the championship after seven of 13 events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

IAEA, FAO hold African Food Safety Workshop in South Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022