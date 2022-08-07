Cricket-Spinners shine as India beat West Indies by 88 runs
India produced a spin-bowling masterclass on Sunday as they defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the final game of their five-match Twenty20 series in Lauderhill, Florida. Shimron Hetmyer's 56 was the lone highlight of West Indies' chase, with the team losing four players to a duck. After opting to bat, India finished their innings on 188-7 with Shreyas Iyer scoring 64 from 40 deliveries and Deepak Hooda making 38 off 25 balls.
India produced a spin-bowling masterclass on Sunday as they defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the final game of their five-match Twenty20 series in Lauderhill, Florida. Ravi Bishnoi took 4-16, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bagged three wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 100 in their chase of 189.
It was the first time in T20 internationals that all 10 wickets were taken by spinners. Shimron Hetmyer's 56 was the lone highlight of West Indies' chase, with the team losing four players to a duck.
After opting to bat, India finished their innings on 188-7 with Shreyas Iyer scoring 64 from 40 deliveries and Deepak Hooda making 38 off 25 balls. India had already clinched the series when they took an unassailable 3-1 lead on Saturday by winning the fourth T20 by 59 runs at the same venue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West
- Axar
- West Indies
- Yadav
- Florida
- West Indies'
- Shreyas Iyer
- India
- Bishnoi
ALSO READ
PM to address event marking 10th death anniversary of ex-RS MP Harmohan Singh Yadav
PM to address event marking 10th death anniversary of ex-MP Harmohan Singh Yadav
PM Modi to attend former SP MP Harmohan Singh Yadav death anniversary
Car crashes through crowded Florida beach, injures 4 people
PM Modi pays tributes to Late Harmohan Singh Yadav on 10th Punyatithi