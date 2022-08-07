Left Menu

Cricket-Spinners shine as India beat West Indies by 88 runs

India produced a spin-bowling masterclass on Sunday as they defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the final game of their five-match Twenty20 series in Lauderhill, Florida. Shimron Hetmyer's 56 was the lone highlight of West Indies' chase, with the team losing four players to a duck. After opting to bat, India finished their innings on 188-7 with Shreyas Iyer scoring 64 from 40 deliveries and Deepak Hooda making 38 off 25 balls.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:53 IST
India produced a spin-bowling masterclass on Sunday as they defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the final game of their five-match Twenty20 series in Lauderhill, Florida. Ravi Bishnoi took 4-16, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bagged three wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 100 in their chase of 189.

It was the first time in T20 internationals that all 10 wickets were taken by spinners. Shimron Hetmyer's 56 was the lone highlight of West Indies' chase, with the team losing four players to a duck.

After opting to bat, India finished their innings on 188-7 with Shreyas Iyer scoring 64 from 40 deliveries and Deepak Hooda making 38 off 25 balls. India had already clinched the series when they took an unassailable 3-1 lead on Saturday by winning the fourth T20 by 59 runs at the same venue.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

