Left Menu

Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:05 IST
Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The postponed Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now be held from December 6 to 23, the organisers have announced.

The T20 League which was originally slated to be played from August 1 to 21, had been rescheduled last month due to the economic crisis engulfing the island nation.

''It's my pleasure to announce that the LPL will be held from 6th to 23rd December,'' LPL tournament organiser Samantha Dodanwela was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The league's promoters, IPG, also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Despite the economic crisis and political unrest, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series in July.

However, the Asia Cup, to be played from August 27 to September 11 in the island nation, was moved to UAE.

A decision on the re-draft is yet to be taken. ''It is understood that the tournament organisers are deciding between two options: either holding a fresh draft, or going ahead with as many of the available players as possible with only the slots taken up by any unavailable foreign players being re-drafted,'' the report read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022