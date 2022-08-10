FIFA President condoles death of Gulab Chauhan, Narendra Thapa, George Ambrose

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of former India players Gulab Singh Chauhan, Narendra Thapa and George Ambrose.

In separate letters to All India Football Federation (AIFF) acting general secretary Sunando Dhar, the FIFA boss expressed his ''sincerest and heartfelt condolences'' to the Indian football fraternity, and also the families of the bereaved, the national body said.

''Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. A FIFA Referee, member of the AIFF's Executive Committee, Gulab has made a significant contribution to the development of refereeing and the promotion of our sport and its values in India and in the region,'' the letter stated as per the AIFF.

''On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Narendra's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you,'' he wrote.

Ambrose's ''legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed'', the FIFA President said in his condolence message.

''We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time'' to all their families.

