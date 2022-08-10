Telugu Yoddhas name Prajwal KH as captain

Telugu Yodhas, the GMR Group-owned franchise for the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho, on Wednesday announced attacker Prajwal KH as the captain of the team.

All-rounder Pratik Waikar will be the vice-captain.

The Ultimate Kho Kho – the professional Kho Kho league of the Kho Kho Federation of India -- will kick off its inaugural season on August 14 at the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune. Telugu Yoddhas completed their player drafts for the inaugural season last month, drafting 22 top Kho Kho players from across India. The 25-year-old Karnataka-born Prajwal KH is one of the leading attackers for Telugu Yoddhas. An engineer by education Prajwal took onto Kho Kho as a hobby in school which eventually became his passion and profession.

He has led his state team Karnataka to win the gold medal as a captain. Some other notable feats for Prajwal include a gold medal in 2013-14 Federation Cup and a third-place finish for his state team in the 54th Senior Nationals last year.

