Draw for women's league in Spain scheduled after dispute

The federation said the league caused the delay by trying to organize the draw itself.

The Spanish soccer federation blamed the newly created professional women's league on Wednesday for a two-week delay in the draw for this season's competition.

The federation said the draw will finally take place on Friday after a ruling by Spain's highest sports authority.

Both sides had wanted to organize the draw that will determine the competition's schedule. It will take place in the federation's headquarters in Madrid but the women's league will also participate.

Women's soccer in Spain gained professional status in recent years but its league had been run by the federation until now.

The federation said the league caused the delay by trying to organize the draw itself. The league said it had the right to do so as it will run the competition.

Many players had been criticizing the delay in the release of the match calendar for the 16-team league that is scheduled to start in September.

