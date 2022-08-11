Left Menu

Soccer-Dalian coach thanks fans for relaying instructions in CSL game

Xie was serving a one-match touchline ban and was seated among supporters during Saturday's game when the team made a substitution in the 75th minute, prompting the coach to give instructions to his staff from the stands. But the crowd noise meant they could not hear his calls for a change of formation at the back and some fans, who watched him frantically wave three fingers and scream "three defenders" began to repeat his words.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 13:36 IST
Soccer-Dalian coach thanks fans for relaying instructions in CSL game
Representative image

When Dalian Pro head coach Xie Hui was unable to relay messages to his coaching staff during a Chinese Super League (CSL) match against Shanghai Port, the club's fans took it upon themselves to be the voice of the boss. Xie was serving a one-match touchline ban and was seated among supporters during Saturday's game when the team made a substitution in the 75th minute, prompting the coach to give instructions to his staff from the stands.

But the crowd noise meant they could not hear his calls for a change of formation at the back and some fans, who watched him frantically wave three fingers and scream "three defenders" began to repeat his words. "The fans were very helpful, they relayed my words down to the field. They understood my instructions well," Xinhua news agency quoted Xie as saying.

Xie, whose side are 15th in the league, said a congested network had also prevented him from reaching his colleagues via communications devices. "So I had to run down the stand. But I could not run down further, as I was banned from entering there. What I could do then is shouting," Xie said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022