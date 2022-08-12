Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to take 600 T20 wickets

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the first-ever bowler to clinch 600 wickets in T20 cricket. The legendary all-rounder reached this landmark during his side Northern Superchargers' match against the Oval Invincibles at the ongoing The Hundred competition.

In the 89th ball of Invincibles innings, Bravo bowled a superb delivery, rattling the all-rounder Sam Curran's middle stump who was trying to go big by giving himself some room. Curran was back in the pavilion for 60 runs of 39 balls. Bravo bowled a total of twenty balls and registered figures of 2/29. He also bowled eight dot balls and had economy rate of 1.45 per ball. He could not open his account with the bat and registered a golden duck.

Bravo reached the feat of 600 wickets in 545 matches at an average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 8.21. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/23. He retired from international cricket In November last year after end of his side's campaign in ICC World T20 2021.

In terms of wickets, Bravo is followed by Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan (466 wickets), West Indies spinner Sunil Narine (457 wickets), South African spinner Imran Tahir (451 wickets) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (418 wickets). Coming to the match, Northern Superchargers scored 157/7 in their 100 balls. Adam Lyth was the top-scorer with 79 runs off 33 balls. Ovals Invincibles chased the total with three balls to spare, ending at 158/7. Sam Curran was the top-scorer for the side with 60 of 39 balls. (ANI)

