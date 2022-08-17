Left Menu

Ecuador president going to U.S. cancer center following melanoma diagnosis

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso is traveling to a U.S. hospital known for its cancer treatment for medical tests and will likely have surgery there after being diagnosed with melanoma on this right eyelid, he said on Tuesday, saying it would not affect his presidential duties.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 17-08-2022 06:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 06:04 IST
Ecuador president going to U.S. cancer center following melanoma diagnosis
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso is traveling to a U.S. hospital known for its cancer treatment for medical tests and will likely have surgery there after being diagnosed with melanoma on this right eyelid, he said on Tuesday, saying it would not affect his presidential duties. Lasso, a former banker and businessman who took office in May of last year, underwent surgery on July 29 to remove a carcinoma in the lower part of the eyelid, but will follow up with more tests at his doctor's recommendation, he said at a press briefing before departing for Houston on Tuesday evening.

Lasso said he was going to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "I feel very good," Lasso told reporters before departing. "It is an issue that must be dealt with to prevent it from spreading in the future, in this case, all over my face."

Lasso said he will likely have another surgery on his eyelid on Thursday. It is the second time Lasso has traveled to the United States for health issues. In June 2021, he had surgery to remove a cyst in his lower back.

The president also said that before his trip, he was able to determine the topics of a popular vote set to take place next year. Lasso is scheduled to return from the U.S. on Aug. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022