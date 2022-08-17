Left Menu

Pakistan beats the Netherlands by 16 runs in 1st ODI

Zaman and captain Babar Azam 74 in 85 shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs.In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8.

PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Netherlands

Pakistan overcame a slow start and early loss of an opener to beat the Netherlands by 16 runs in their first one-day international.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands.

Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out. Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.

Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs.

In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper both hit 65 runs each. Cooper scored at a much faster pace, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 compared to 98 balls for Singh.

Pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage.

The second of three ODI matches is at Rotterdam on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

