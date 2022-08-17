Left Menu

Soccer-Brexit rules two players out of Viborg's European playoff at West Ham

Two African players from Viborg FF will not be able to travel for their Europa Conference League playoff against West Ham United due to English entry rules for non-EU citizens after Brexit, the Danish club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:00 IST
Soccer-Brexit rules two players out of Viborg's European playoff at West Ham
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two African players from Viborg FF will not be able to travel for their Europa Conference League playoff against West Ham United due to English entry rules for non-EU citizens after Brexit, the Danish club said on Wednesday. Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta will have to stay behind as the club could not secure visas for the two players ahead of Thursday's first leg at London Stadium.

"We have tried everything, and have been in close contact with DBU (Danish football association), UEFA (Europe's soccer governing body), the two embassies and another foreign club which has been in a similar situation," Viborg said in a statement. "But unfortunately it has proved to be impossible, as there is a processing time of several weeks and the match was only finally scheduled a week ago."

Viborg qualified for the playoff round after coming through the qualifying rounds in July and August. "It's a shame from a sporting point of view as both players would have had a role in the match," said Jesper Fredberg, the club's sporting director.

"But it's even more of a shame from a human point of view that these two are missing out on this great experience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022