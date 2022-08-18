Left Menu

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Western Southern Open.The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Halep won last week in Toronto.In an all-English mens second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

PTI | Mason | Updated: 18-08-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 09:20 IST
Raducanu routs Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in Western & Southern Open
Emma Raducanu Image Credit: Wikipedia
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

"I try not to think about the score," Raducanu said. "I just try to focus on collecting points. I'm always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong." Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova. Halep won last week in Toronto.

In an all-English men's second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

