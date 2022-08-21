Soccer-Inter cruise to 3-0 win over Spezia

Inter Milan cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spezia in their first home game of the new Serie A season on Saturday, making it back-to-back wins for Simone Inzaghi's side. Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa all scored for Inter in a game where they were never really threatened by a toothless Spezia.

The hosts took the lead in the 35th minute when striker Romelu Lukaku headed the ball to an unmarked Martinez right outside the box, before the Argentine forward struck it into the bottom left corner of the net. Inter dominated possession in the first half, with Spezia not having any shots on target.

Calhanoglu doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after receiving the ball inside the box and calmly slotting it beyond Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. Correa put the ball into an empty net in the 82nd minute, shortly after coming on, after Edin Dzeko's assist from the left went past Dragowski. The win means Inter top the standings with six points from two games.

