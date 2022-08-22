CAB to help Chinese cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City.

A three-member Chinese delegation, led by Zha Liyou, Consul General of China in Kolkata, met CAB president Avishek Dalmiya at Eden Gardens with a proposal to sign an MoU under which they can send players here for training.

As per the proposal, the Chinese city would increase the scope of engagement with mutual visits, introduction of coaches and friendly matches, among other things.

''We have assured our cooperation as we believe in the philosophy of spreading cricket globally and it is encouraging to see China taking the initiative to play the game,'' Dalmiya stated.

Zhang Hongjie, economic and commercial consul, and Zhang ZHizhong, head of bilateral relations division, were also part of the delegation.

