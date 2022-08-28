Soccer-Leao, Giroud goals earn table-toppers Milan 2-0 win over Bologna

Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at San Siro on Saturday as they moved top after their third Serie A game of the season.

Portuguese Leao opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being found by Milan's new signing Charles De Ketelaere who got his first assist in Serie A on his first start. Five minutes later Belgium midfielder De Ketelaere split the Bologna defence with a superb long-range pass for Pierre Kalulu who was denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Frenchman Giroud doubled the lead in the 58th minute with an acrobatic volley to wrap up the points in a match where Milan hardly broke sweat as Bologna had no attempts on goal. "The goal gives me confidence," Giroud told Sky Sport Italia. "Not everything is perfect, but we are confident because we have many talents on the attacking front and we will improve with the passing of time."

Milan manager Stefano Pioli said his side's control of the game was not just tactical but also psychological, adding that they were mature enough to manage game situations. "The matches are difficult. We played well today, but we know we can do even better," he told Milan TV.

Milan, who have seven points, travel to Sassuolo on Tuesday while Bologna in 17th on one point host Salernitana on Thursday.

