Left Menu

Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

The ninth seeded Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five-sets in two of his previous three matches. With 24-year-old Rublev up a break in the second set, rain forced a 21-minute stoppage in play as Louis Armstrong Stadium's retractable roof slowly slid into place and workers mopped up the court before the eighth game.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 04:31 IST
Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Rainy weather could not dampen Russian Andrey Rublev's sublime form as he rolled past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The ninth seeded Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five-sets in two of his previous three matches.

With 24-year-old Rublev up a break in the second set, rain forced a 21-minute stoppage in play as Louis Armstrong Stadium's retractable roof slowly slid into place and workers mopped up the court before the eighth game. Rublev was unfazed, dropping only two of his first serve points in the third set and getting the critical break over the seventh seed in the ninth game with an exquisitely placed backhand winner.

"Today was everything going my side. Like when I need to play, like to make a good serve I was making good serve. Every time when I need him to miss he was missing," he told reporters. "On top of that, I was playing good."

On the hunt for a maiden major title, Rublev's recent hard court performances painted an inconsistent picture, as he crashed out of his Montreal opener to Briton Dan Evans and lost in the last 16 at Cincinnati. But he appeared to be fully in command of his game on New York's famed blue courts on Monday, with local favourite Frances Tiafoe waiting in the next round. The American defeated second seed Rafa Nadal.

Seventh seed Norrie, who enjoyed a career breakthrough this year when he reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time at the All England Club, said he was a "bit too relaxed and too low energy" in the match. "I went through a stage in the second set, I wasn't hitting my backhand, I was missing a lot. Errors on my backhand side was not like myself. I usually can rely on that side," he told reporters.

"It was good learning for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022