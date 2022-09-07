Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for Asia Cup final, India out of contention

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35.

Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs. Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).

Pakistan: 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Shadab Khan 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/31, Fareed Ahmad 3/31, Rashid Khan 2/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)