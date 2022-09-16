Left Menu

Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament.Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atltico Vlez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division in February.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:18 IST
Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month.

The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped four players from his earlier list: goalkeeper Juan Musso, defender Lucas Martínez, midfielder Exequiel Palacios and striker Nicolás González — the latter two are injured.

Teams can take 26 players to the World Cup in Qatar, which starts Nov. 20. Neither Honduras nor Jamaica will be in the tournament.

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

The 21-year-old Almada joined Atlanta in Major League Soccer from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division in February. He plays as a forward or attacking midfielder.

____ Argentina squad: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético Madrid), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022