Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Phillips could return for World Cup but may need surgery: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem and while he could return in time for the World Cup there is also the possibility he will need surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 10:18 IST
Soccer-Injured Phillips could return for World Cup but may need surgery: Guardiola
Pep Guardiola Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem and while he could return in time for the World Cup there is also the possibility he will need surgery. Phillips was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a recurrence of the shoulder problem he sustained in a friendly against Barcelona last month.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries since joining City from Leeds United in the close season and has seen just 13 minutes of competitive action for his new club. Guardiola told reporters he did not know how long Phillips would be out but added that "in a good way" he could be back for the World Cup in Qatar, where England begin their campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

"The doctor said the only solution right now is to do what he has to do. Now it will be not long but a little bit longer ...," Guardiola said. He cautioned, however, that the midfielder may require an operation to resolve the issue depending on medical advice.

Phillips will miss England's upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
3
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States
4
"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordinated translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to India

"India to get more Cheetahs over the years", says Laurie Marker who coordina...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022