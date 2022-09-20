English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill set to join Melbourne Stars for WBBL

The Melbourne Stars have signed veteran English player Lauren Winfield-Hill as their third and final foreign player for the 2022 Women Big Bash league (WBBL) season. Lauren Winfield-Hill, who just completed an outstanding season with the bat in The Hundred, will join Melbourne Stars. Winfield-Hill enters the WBBL 08 after a successful season for the tournament's winners Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, where she finished as the competition's fourth-highest run scorer with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 136.

The seasoned player took on the gloves for the Invincibles and may stand in as Nicole Faltum's backup for the Stars. Winfield-Hill has previously featured in 41 games for the Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, and Adelaide Strikers. I'm really looking forward to joining up with the Stars, meeting the girls, the staff and the fans.I feel like I'm in a good space with my game at the moment and in some decent form so let's hope that continues with the Stars. The group is a lovely blend of familiar faces for me with Jemi (Rodrigues), Caps (Alice Capsey) and JB (Jonathan Batty) but also some exciting youngsters who I'm looking forward to getting around," Cricket Australia quoted Winfield-Hill.

The batter also expressed her excitement to be part of the Big Bash once again and mentioned that WBBL is an excellent competition. "The WBBL is a great competition and I'm chuffed to be a part of it again," said the batter.

Along with fellow top-order hitters Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey, Winfield-Hill is the third international player that has been officially confirmed for the Stars. Given that captain Meg Lanning will be taking an indefinite vacation from cricket, the trio's performance with the bat will be essential.

"Lauren is a quality person and quality cricketer and it's great to secure her for WBBL. She has been in red hot form in the Hundred and we hope she can continue that run of form when she arrives in Australia. Along with our coach, Jonathan Batty, I'm thrilled with the international talent we've been able to assemble and we look forward to announcing our final couple of list spots this month," Stars general manager Blair Crouch as quoted by Cricket Australia. Two local player positions are still up for grabs for the Stars in the WBBL season eight, which gets underway on October 13 in Mackay with a climactic showdown between the Sixers and the Heat.

Melbourne Stars WBBL|08 squad so far: Meg Lanning (CA contracted), Annabel Sutherland (CA contracted), Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Eng), Alice Capsey (Eng), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)