Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career

Roger Federer's trophy-laden career ended with defeat on Friday, but for once the result hardly mattered as the Swiss maestro headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. With a sellout crowd of 17,500 at London's O2 Arena willing him on, the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned after more than a year away to play alongside Rafa Nadal, the Spaniard with whom he shared one of tennis's most captivating rivalries.

Factbox-Golf-Pairings for Saturday's Presidents Cup fourball matches

Pairings for Saturday's fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Match 15

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension

The Seattle Mariners and right-hander Luis Castillo have agreed on a five-year contract extension. While the Mariners announced the agreement, they didn't release financial terms. The contract will be for $108 million, but a sixth-year vesting option can boost the value of the deal to $133 million, per ESPN and The Athletic.

Cricket-India's Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball on way to controversial win

India's Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, bowed out of international cricket on Saturday at Lord's after bowling her 10,000th ball in one-day matches, as her side completed a 3-0 series win over England with a controversial final wicket. Goswami claimed her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets - the last one with her 10,001st delivery in the format - before ending her 20-year international career, having debuted in 2002.

Tennis-Djokovic dazzles on return to action at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic produced a stunning performance to thrash Frances Tiafoe in his first match since winning Wimbledon in July then teamed up with Matteo Berrettini to put Team Europe in command in the Laver Cup on Saturday. With Roger Federer watching on from courtside at a sold out O2 Arena, the day after his emotional farewell match alongside Rafa Nadal, Djokovic returned to action in spellbinding fashion.

Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for their part in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday, NFL Network reported. Bucs wideout Mike Evans was suspended Monday by the league for his involvement. He will serve the suspension on Sunday when the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1).

Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup after doubles with Federer

Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons after partnering friend and rival Roger Federer in a doubles match that brought down the curtain on the Swiss great's glittering tennis carer. Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal - who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries - sitting on a chair and crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

Golf-Scrappy Internationals stun U.S. to leave Presidents Cup up for grabs

The underdog Internationals bared their teeth on Saturday, outplaying the United States in a marathon day of golf to leave American fans stunned and the Presidents Cup suddenly up for grabs. The heavily favoured U.S. had started the day with a commanding 8-2 advantage and in position to register a Presidents Cup first - securing the golden trophy on Saturday.

Soccer-Record WSL crowd sees Arsenal cruise to 4-0 win over Spurs

Vivianne Miedema scored twice in Arsenal's commanding 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in front of a Women's Super League record crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Dutch international Miedema struck in either half after Beth Mead scored the opener, with Rafaelle Souza also getting on the scoresheet in a dominant performance for the hosts, to the delight of the partisan crowd.

Egypt to apply to host 2036 Olympic Games

Egypt will apply to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, the Egyptian youth and sports minister said in a statement on Saturday, a bid that if successful would make it the first Arab or African nation to host the event. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave the green light to apply, Minister Ashraf Sobhi added during a reception for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Cairo.

