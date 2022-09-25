PCB chief approves Rs 1 million for Saqlain's knee treatment

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has sanctioned one million rupees for the national team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's knee treatment.

According to a report in the 'Daily Jang' newspaper, Ramiz decided to release the amount immediately after the national team doctor Najeeb Soomro sent in a request to him that one million rupees be provided for the treatment of a chronic knee problem that Saqlain had been facing for a while now.

The amount was sought while the team was in the Netherlands recently for a ODI series and where Saqlain sought some treatment.

The report said that Saqlain who was appointed as head coach earlier this week, after an interim period, had been complaining of knee pain.

''What is different about this case is the way the amount was fast tracked for Saqlain's treatment,'' one reliable source said.

He said that normally the PCB did provide medical cover to its contracted players and employees but funds were released through a proper procedure. ''But in this case Ramiz made an exception as Saqlain had been complaining about his knee problem for a while and because the team doctor recommended the amount be released,'' the source said.

Interestingly Saqlain, 45, who played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs for Pakistan for a total of 496 international wickets, also saw his career end because of a knee injury.

Saqlain has been in the limelight in the last few days because of his comments made at press conferences which have left people bemused.

