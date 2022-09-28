Soccer-Super Serbia beat Norway 2-0 to win Nations League group

Left Menu

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 50th international goal as his side outclassed Norway with a 2-0 win to top Nations League B Group 4 on Tuesday and gain promotion to League A. Serbia finished the campaign on 13 points from six games, three ahead of second-placed Norway, who would have won the group with a draw.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-09-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 02:29 IST
Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 50th international goal as his side outclassed Norway with a 2-0 win to top Nations League B Group 4 on Tuesday and gain promotion to League A. Serbia finished the campaign on 13 points from six games, three ahead of second-placed Norway, who would have won the group with a draw. Slovenia finished third on six points, with bottom side Sweden relegated to League C on four points.

Norway's Erling Haaland almost got the home side off to a perfect start but his first-time shot after 20 seconds was brilliantly saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, setting the tone for a frustrating evening for the striker. Dusan Vlahovic gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute when Filip Kostic pulled the ball back and the striker fired it through a thicket of legs into the net.

Mitrovic, already Serbia's record scorer, doubled his side's advantage nine minutes into the second half with a typically precise finish from Ivan Ilic's pass, and he almost netted a second with a header in the 76th minute. Roared on by a packed Ullevaal Stadium, Norway did their best but lacked the guile to break down Serbia, who will face Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G at the World Cup in Qatar, which Norway missed out on qualifying for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

