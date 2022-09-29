Left Menu

Legends League Cricket final to be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Jodhpur to host both, qualifier and eliminator matches.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:52 IST
Legends League Cricket final to be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Legends League Cricket (Photo: LLC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final match of the Legends League Cricket 2022, which is being held in India for the first time, will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on October 5. Jodhpur to host both, qualifier and eliminator matches.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket, said that Jaipur was chosen as the venue for the big match keeping in mind the historical relevance of the ground and the city, which has witnessed world-class cricket being played in the past. "It is a great stadium and we hope the fans will thoroughly enjoy the experience of seeing the legends of the game competing for the winners' trophy. As we have seen, the league has been as competitive as the best of the T20 leagues around the world and the players, be it the bowlers or the batters, have been enthralling everyone with their outstanding performances. We have seen tense finishes in the league stage and expect the final to be no less," Raheja added.

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, which will witness international cricketing stars for the first time after 2012, will be hosting four matches including the qualifier and eliminator matches. The qualifier will be played on October 2 wherein Top-2 two teams from league stage will clash for a place in the final. However, the Eliminator game, on October 3, will be contested between the third-placed team and the loser of the qualifier.

The organisers had first zeroed in on Cuttack for the all-important clash, but the festivities in the city around that time have resulted in changing their decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022