Left Menu

Soccer-Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage time thriller

However, Fode Ballo-Toure saw it differently as only two minutes later he managed to put the ball beyond Vicario after a headed assist from Rade Krunic. Leao made sure of the win when he scored Milan's third in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a beautiful chip over Vicario.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:43 IST
Soccer-Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage time thriller
Image Credit: Twitter(@acmilan)

AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Manager Stefano Pioli's injury woes continued when winger Alexis Saelemaekers needed to be substituted in the 33rd minute. Only three minutes later, right back Davide Calabria needed to be carried off the field on a stretcher after a knock. Ante Rebic managed to break the deadlock in the 79th minute with a controlled shot inside the area after being played in with a great pass from Rafael Leao.

Nedim Bajrami thought he had rescued a point for Empoli two minutes into stoppage time with a goal from a free-kick, creating euphoria among the home fans. However, Fode Ballo-Toure saw it differently as only two minutes later he managed to put the ball beyond Vicario after a headed assist from Rade Krunic.

Leao made sure of the win when he scored Milan's third in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a beautiful chip over Vicario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022