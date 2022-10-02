Soccer-Indonesia top league suspended for a week after riots

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following a riot after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency on Saturday. According to the league's announcement, there were casualties and significant damage around the stadium.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said it would start an investigation into what happened after the game. Neither PSSI nor the BRI Liga 1 could confirm the number of casualties. "We announced the decision after we received a direction from the Chairman of PSSI. We are doing this to respect everything and while waiting for the investigation process from PSSI," President Director of league owner PT LIB, Akhmad Hadian Lukita said.

Persebaya won the game 3-2.

