Left Menu

Soccer-England captain Williamson to miss friendlies against the U.S., Czech Republic

"Following assessment on an injury sustained in training, Leah Williamson will leave the England senior women's squad and return to Arsenal for her rehabilitation," the FA said in a statement. Sarina Wiegman's squad will also be without the services of Manchester United forward Alessia Russo and West Ham United defender Lucy Parker, who received her first England call-up last week.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 22:24 IST
Soccer-England captain Williamson to miss friendlies against the U.S., Czech Republic

England captain Leah Williamson will miss their friendlies against the U.S. on Friday and Czech Republic on Oct. 11 after sustaining an injury while training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday. "Following assessment on an injury sustained in training, Leah Williamson will leave the England senior women's squad and return to Arsenal for her rehabilitation," the FA said in a statement.

Sarina Wiegman's squad will also be without the services of Manchester United forward Alessia Russo and West Ham United defender Lucy Parker, who received her first England call-up last week. Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris, both part of this year's European Championship winning squad, have been called up to replace Williamson and Parker, while no replacement has been named for Russo.

England will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since lifting the European Championship when they face World champions USA in front of a sold-out crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022