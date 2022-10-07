Left Menu

Soccer-Main problem at Man United is lack of intensity: Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the main issue holding back his side was a lack of intensity after they had to fight back from a goal down to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League on Thursday. I think the main problem is, and that is what we did in games before much better - intensity.

Erik ten Hag Image Credit: Wikimedia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the main issue holding back his side was a lack of intensity after they had to fight back from a goal down to beat Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League on Thursday. United trailed 1-0 at halftime before Marcus Rashford, with a double, and Anthony Martial scored in the second half to inspire their comeback.

The win came four days after United were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League. "We have to carry on and every time learn the lessons and give the maximum, because only good for me is good enough - and at this moment, by far, we are not that good," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We have seen on Sunday and we have to do much better. I think the main problem is, and that is what we did in games before much better - intensity. "We have to bring every game the intensity on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us, so that is the demand to our squad, to all of our players, you have to take responsibility for that."

United, who are sixth in the league, play at Everton on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

