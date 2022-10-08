Motor racing-Pierre Gasly to race for Alpine F1 team in 2023
French driver Pierre Gasly will race for Alpine from 2023 as a replacement for double world champion Fernando Alonso, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Saturday. The 26-year-old, currently with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, joins compatriot and fellow-race winner Esteban Ocon at the British-based team.
Gasly's move paves the way for Nyck de Vries to replace him at AlphaTauri. Alonso's switch to Aston Martin was announced in August. Dutch driver de Vries, a champion in both Formula Two and electric Formula E, impressed with a points-scoring debut at Williams as a stand-in for Alexander Albon at last month's Italian Grand Prix.
