India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

The India cricket team for the hearing impaired clinched the Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy by beating South Africa by 39 runs at the Malek Stadium here.

India, the only undefeated team in the tournament, posted 140 for 4 in 20 overs batting first and then bowled out South Africa for 101. Put into bat, skipper Virendra Singh (50 not out) and Indrajeet Yadav (40) contributed with the willow. Chasing, R du Plessis (23) top-scored for South Africa but it was not enough.

Going into the final, India had won all their three round-robin matches against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa.

