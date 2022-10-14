Rugby-Bridge calls time on All Blacks career with Montpellier move

All Blacks outside back George Bridge has given up on his international career and signed a three-year deal to play for French champions Montpellier. The 27-year-old played his 19th test for the All Blacks last November but has not featured in the New Zealand squad this season after losing his starting left wing spot at the Canterbury Crusaders to Leicester Fainga'anuku.

"I am delighted to sign with a club with the recent success and prestige of Montpellier," Bridge said in a Montpellier news release. "I look forward to bringing to the club the experience I was able to gain with the Crusaders and the All Blacks."

Bridge scored 12 tries for his country - the first with his first touch of the ball on debut against Japan in 2018 - and started four matches at the 2019 World Cup. The Crusaders, with whom Bridge won a Super Rugby title in every season over his five years at the franchise, confirmed his departure on Friday.

"George is a man and player who epitomises what it is to be a Crusader," coach Scott Robertson said. "He's a hard worker, he's tough, and he's a winner. Bridgey is such a good honest man and we can all call him a great mate."

