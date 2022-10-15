Left Menu

Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador

Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 02:16 IST
Soccer-Caicedo aims for World Cup semi-final spot with Ecuador

Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semi-finals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder played a key role in their CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, with goals against Uruguay and Chile.

"Ecuador, of course, is a candidate to win the World Cup," Caicedo told Star Plus. "We are a very good team. We'll fight until the end. "A good World Cup for Ecuador would be to reach the semi-finals. My team mates and I want to leave Ecuador's name high up."

Ecuador's best result at the tournament came in Germany in 2006 when they were eliminated by England in the last 16 -- the only time they have reached the knockout stages. Ecuador finished fourth in South American qualifying behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, but will arrive in Qatar with their confidence high.

"We needed to believe. We are very good, young players. We just needed to have more confidence in ourselves. There's a lot of talent in Ecuador," Caicedo added. The 20-year-old has fond memories of watching Ecuador's last appearance at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 from his hometown of Santo Domingo.

"I watched with my people from the neighbourhood," he said. "We took a friend's TV to the sidewalk. I didn't have cable TV in my house, and we met in the street to watch the games. "(Now) they take out the TV to see me. They send me photos. When I scored against Chile, everyone was gathered watching my goal. That gave me immense joy."

Ecuador open their World Cup campaign against hosts Qatar on Nov. 20. The Netherlands and Senegal are the other teams in Group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022