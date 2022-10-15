Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves goalkeeper Sa playing with broken wrist

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing through the pain barrier since breaking his wrist in August, the Premier League side's interim manager Steve Davis said. It shows his character," Davis said of Sa, who has made 28 saves this season. "As a goalkeeper you're always in the firing line because you're that last line.

Representative Image

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing through the pain barrier since breaking his wrist in August, the Premier League side's interim manager Steve Davis said. Sa sustained the injury during Wolves' second game of the campaign, a goalless draw with Fulham in which the Portuguese saved Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty.

The 29-year-old Sa has since started Wolves' next seven league matches and is expected to don the gloves again when the 18th-placed side welcome Nottingham Forest later on Saturday. "For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got. It shows his character," Davis said of Sa, who has made 28 saves this season.

"As a goalkeeper you're always in the firing line because you're that last line. It's always a good example to others to say 'you might have this or that' but we need you. "It's important to know there are different pain elements to that, there are different bones which are less likely to be a problem. The medical staff, coach and player will sit down and make a decision over whether the player can carry on."

