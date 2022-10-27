Left Menu

Zimbabwe score 130/8 against Pakistan

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Zimbabwe score 130/8 against Pakistan
Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls. A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores. Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe: 131/8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 31; Shadab Khan 3/23, Mohammad Wasim 4/24).

