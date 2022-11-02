Left Menu

Soccer-Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B

Reuters | Leverkusen | Updated: 02-11-2022 01:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Club Brugge finished second in their Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in their final Group B game. The Belgian club were usurped by Porto, who made sure of top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid.

Upstarts Brugge had already qualified for February's round of 16 following their first four games after emerging as the surprise package of the Champions League group campaign. But a 4-0 defeat at home to Porto last week and the draw at the Bay Arena on Tuesday meant they ended on 11 points from their six games, one behind Porto.

Leverkusen finished third to take a Europa League place ahead of bottom side Atletico on their head-to-head results against the Spanish club after both finished on five points. Brugge came closest to victory on Tuesday when their Canada international Tajon Buchanan struck the upright shortly after halftime although Leverkusen were the more attacking and forced visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to make some key saves.

Mignolet kept five clean sheets in the six group games. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

