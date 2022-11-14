Rugby-Sanchez back for Pumas as they ready to face Scotland
Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday’s 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.
Argentina have recalled veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the last test of their British tour when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday Sanchez suffered a calf tear in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina's 26-18 win over Scotland in the first of the three test series in July and has missed his country's subsequent 10 internationals.
The 34-year-old Sanchez has won 90 caps for the Pumas since his debut in 2010. Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday's 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff. He had only recently returned from surgery on a groin injury
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh
Russia summons Dutch ambassador over alleged recruitment attempt by British intelligence
Olympics-Cash boost as British break dancers aim for Paris
Rajasthan: PM Modi pays tributes to tribals killed by British army in Mangarh
Italian mafia kingpin captured in Argentina - police