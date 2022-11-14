Left Menu

Rugby-Sanchez back for Pumas as they ready to face Scotland

Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday’s 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:16 IST
Rugby-Sanchez back for Pumas as they ready to face Scotland
Representative image

Argentina have recalled veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the last test of their British tour when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday Sanchez suffered a calf tear in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina's 26-18 win over Scotland in the first of the three test series in July and has missed his country's subsequent 10 internationals.

The 34-year-old Sanchez has won 90 caps for the Pumas since his debut in 2010. Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday's 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff. He had only recently returned from surgery on a groin injury

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022