England to receive $US 1.6 million following their T20 World Cup win

The total prize pool of $5.6 million will be distributed among all the teams. Runners-up Pakistan will get half the amount that England got ($800,000). On the other hand, the two losing semi-finalists - India and New Zealand - will get $400,000 each, as per ICC

14-11-2022
England to receive $US 1.6 million following their T20 World Cup win
(From L to R). England's Adil Rashid, skipper Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali with the trophy. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England will be receiving a massive $US 1.6 million for clinching their second ICC T20 World Cup title after defeating Pakistan in the final on Sunday. The total prize pool of $5.6 million will be distributed among all the teams.

Runners-up Pakistan will get half the amount that England got ($800,000). On the other hand, the two losing semi-finalists - India and New Zealand - will get $400,000 each, as per ICC. $70,000 each will be given to the teams which made an exit during the Super 12 stage of the tournament. These teams will also get $40,000 per win they clinched during what was a highly-competitive, thrilling Super 12 phase.

The four teams that were knocked out during the first round, which included UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies will get $40,000 each, along with an additional $40,000 for each win picked up. Coming to the summit clash, asked to bat first by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored the bulk of Pakistan's sub-par total.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England while legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's progress. Ben Stokes, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 52, also claimed a wicket. Chasing 138, England were reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second world title.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Md. Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each. While Stokes took England over the line with a dazzling knock, it was Curran who clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his dream spell in the final.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

