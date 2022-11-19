Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-England v Iran World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

England play Iran at the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Capacity: 40,000

Key stats: * England have not won in their past six competitive matches going into the game against Iran

* Iran are playing in their third successive World Cup and have qualified five times overall, but have never progressed from the group stage * England have contested 16 World Cups but have won the tournament just once, in 1966

* Iran scored 49 goals and conceded eight in Asian qualifying, winning 14 or their 18 matches to reach Qatar * Iran won the Asian Cup three times in a row, from 1968-1976

* England won eight of their 10 qualifying matches, scoring 39 times and conceding only three goals Previous meetings: England and Iran have never played each other in a competitive match (Compiled by Martin Petty; Editing by Ken Ferris)

