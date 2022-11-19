Left Menu

BCCI adopts digitalisation for payment interface

Through this upgradation, players and state associations will now be guaranteed minimal paperwork and a reduced timeline to process invoices.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:02 IST
BCCI adopts digitalisation for payment interface
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost that will ensure the seamless transfer and dissemination of funds to players and state associations, the BCCI, under the stewardship of Secretary Jay Shah, today announced the adoption and upgradation of a new digital interface. Through this upgradation, players and state associations will now be guaranteed minimal paperwork and a reduced timeline to process invoices.

Below are the following benefits of the BCCI Database Management System (ODMS): Invoices for players across all age groups (men and women) will be submitted monthly instead of completing the tournament. By virtue of this, players can avail of monthly payments based on the number of matches played in a month.

Players can now raise invoices at their convenience at any location through the online portal. State associations will be able to approve and recommend to the BCCI release of fees to players digitally

State associations will not be required to wait till the time of submission of invoices by all players for the tournament. The associations have the flexibility to approve players' claims on a regular basis. No manual intervention is ensured which will help in mitigating errors, specifically for payments including Ranji Trophy wherein there are differential match fee rates based on the number of matches played by individual players

BCCI / State Associations / Players can track the details of their invoices online and the payment status Hosting Fee and Participation Fee: State Associations can raise their invoices through the online system and track the payment process on the e-portal

The maintenance of records will be easier for state associations and BCCI, ensuring transparency at all levels. MIS / Auditable documents can now be generated through the e-portal.

The BCCI had earlier sacked the National Selection Committee headed by Chetan Sharma, inviting fresh applications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022