Motor racing-Verstappen takes final pole of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took the final pole position of the season in a Red Bull front-row lockout with Mexican Sergio Perez in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The pole, in a time of one minute 23.824 seconds, was Verstappen's seventh in 22 races this season and 20th of his career.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up together on the second row at Yas Marina on Sunday with Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and George Russell fifth and sixth respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint
Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX
Motor racing-Russell the star as Mercedes win Sao Paulo sprint
F1 joy for Mercedes as Russell tops Brazilian GP sprint race
Motor racing-Russell says sprint win is a milestone for Mercedes