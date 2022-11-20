Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2200 local (1900GMT/1400 ET) Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 40,000 Odds: France win: 1/4 Australia win: 12/1 Draw: 9/2 Key stats: * The last meeting encounter the two teams was also in their opening game of the last World Cup in Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 14:44 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image

France play Australia in the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2200 local (1900GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 40,000

Odds: France win: 1/4

Australia win: 12/1 Draw: 9/2

Key stats: * The last meeting encounter the two teams was also in their opening game of the last World Cup in Russia. France won 2-1.

* France have only won of their last six matches, losing three. * France have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, from 16 participations. Their 1998 title was followed by a first-round exit in 2002 - a first since the 1978 edition.

* Didier Deschamps's team are without two of their top midfielders, with Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante having been ruled out injured. * Australia are playing at a sixth edition of the World Cup finals and a fifth in a row. Their best finish was their only visit to the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup, when they lost to Italy.

* The Socceroos qualified for Qatar in an inter-continental playoff against Peru decided by a penalty shootout in Doha in June. * Australia's last World Cup finals victory came in South Africa in 2010, when they beat Serbia 2-1 in Nelspruit with goals from Tim Cahill and Brett Holman.

Previous meetings: * The teams have met once at the World Cup, when France won 2-1 courtesy of a late Aziz Behich own goal in the opening game of the group phase in Kazan four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022