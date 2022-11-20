FACTBOX-Soccer-France v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

France play Australia in the World Cup in Al Wakrah on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2200 local (1900GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 40,000

Odds: France win: 1/4

Australia win: 12/1 Draw: 9/2

Key stats: * The last meeting encounter the two teams was also in their opening game of the last World Cup in Russia. France won 2-1.

* France have only won of their last six matches, losing three. * France have won the World Cup twice, in 1998 and 2018, from 16 participations. Their 1998 title was followed by a first-round exit in 2002 - a first since the 1978 edition.

* Didier Deschamps's team are without two of their top midfielders, with Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante having been ruled out injured. * Australia are playing at a sixth edition of the World Cup finals and a fifth in a row. Their best finish was their only visit to the round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup, when they lost to Italy.

* The Socceroos qualified for Qatar in an inter-continental playoff against Peru decided by a penalty shootout in Doha in June. * Australia's last World Cup finals victory came in South Africa in 2010, when they beat Serbia 2-1 in Nelspruit with goals from Tim Cahill and Brett Holman.

Previous meetings: * The teams have met once at the World Cup, when France won 2-1 courtesy of a late Aziz Behich own goal in the opening game of the group phase in Kazan four years ago.

