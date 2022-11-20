Left Menu

Naveen Kumar stars as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers in PKL

But Manjeet earned a super raid to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point super raid as Haryana Steelers began their fightback.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:10 IST
Naveen Kumar stars as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers in PKL
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Kumar roared back to form with a stellar show as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 42-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Delhi skipper put Steelers' defenders on the backfoot straightaway and finished the game with 15 points.

Naveen started the match for Dabang Delhi and earned a bonus point at the start. On the other end, Meetu was caught by Sandeep Dhull with a backhold as Delhi took an early lead. But Manjeet earned a super raid to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead. The momentum shifted again as Naveen earned a bonus and a raid point to give back his side the lead.

At the halfway mark in the first half, Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out on Haryana Steelers with Naveen earning a super raid, extending their lead to 15-7. Manjeet earned a raid point straightaway upon restart to reignite Haryana's hopes of a comeback. K Prapanjan leapt under the opposition's defenders to add another point for Steelers. But Naveen kept picking up bonus points as Delhi reached half time with a hefty 23-13 lead.

The second half started with Manjeet getting caught by Amit Hooda as Delhi maintained their control of the match. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point super raid as Haryana Steelers began their fightback. Vijay Malik earned two points through a super tackle for Delhi and ensured that the Steelers do not have any room to get back in the game.

After Jaideep made a defensive error, Krishan earned another super tackle on Manjeet to further dent Steelers' hopes of getting back in the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022