Naveen Kumar stars as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers in PKL

Naveen Kumar roared back to form with a stellar show as Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 42-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Delhi skipper put Steelers' defenders on the backfoot straightaway and finished the game with 15 points.

Naveen started the match for Dabang Delhi and earned a bonus point at the start. On the other end, Meetu was caught by Sandeep Dhull with a backhold as Delhi took an early lead. But Manjeet earned a super raid to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead. The momentum shifted again as Naveen earned a bonus and a raid point to give back his side the lead.

At the halfway mark in the first half, Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out on Haryana Steelers with Naveen earning a super raid, extending their lead to 15-7. Manjeet earned a raid point straightaway upon restart to reignite Haryana's hopes of a comeback. K Prapanjan leapt under the opposition's defenders to add another point for Steelers. But Naveen kept picking up bonus points as Delhi reached half time with a hefty 23-13 lead.

The second half started with Manjeet getting caught by Amit Hooda as Delhi maintained their control of the match. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point super raid as Haryana Steelers began their fightback. Vijay Malik earned two points through a super tackle for Delhi and ensured that the Steelers do not have any room to get back in the game.

After Jaideep made a defensive error, Krishan earned another super tackle on Manjeet to further dent Steelers' hopes of getting back in the match.

