Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims second World Cup slalom win of weekend

The 27-year-old triumphed again in Levi, Finland ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener (+0.28), with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (+0.68) in third. World Cup overall champion Shiffrin is now five wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who tops the women's list of most World Cup race victories, and 10 behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the overall record.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:47 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin claims second World Cup slalom win of weekend

American Mikaela Shiffrin won her second slalom of the weekend on Sunday to secure the 76th World Cup victory of her career. The 27-year-old triumphed again in Levi, Finland ahead of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener (+0.28), with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (+0.68) in third.

World Cup overall champion Shiffrin is now five wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who tops the women's list of most World Cup race victories, and 10 behind Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden for the overall record. "I really didn’t expect today, even after the first run, everyone who is racing is so strong right now," Shiffrin told reporters.

"It’s never perfect or easy, but in the moments that I needed to be, I was tough. I was a little bit nervous but I think that’s good. Every time I felt a heartbeat, I thought, push harder."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022